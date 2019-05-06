One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Madison

Madison police are searching for a suspect in a violent situation that ended with one person dead, and another wounded in a shooting. It all happened overnight on Skyline Road, off Slaughter Road.

Madison Police Chief Dave Jernigan said his investigators have worked throughout the day to track down leads in the case.

One neighbor, Julie Hedrick, said she's lived on Skyline Road for eight years and has never heard of anything like the violence that took place early Monday morning.

"It's very quiet. It's a really good neighborhood to be in," she said.

Madison police said one victim was shot and taken to the hospital. Police said the victim was released from the hospital on Monday. The other victim died from their injuries, but police haven't said how they were killed.

"I was honestly surprised. We haven't, usually don't, have anything like that happen around here," she said.

Neighbors said they saw a lot of activity at the house with different people coming and going. Madison police said the home was rented, but investigators don't believe what happened was related to any other previous calls the department had responded to.

"I really feel like it was an isolated incident, and I don't feel like there is anything to worry about," Hedrick said.

One neighbor said she hopes police find who's responsible.

"We just always need to be on the watch. We are just careful for crime," she said.

Police said on Monday that they don't think there is any threat to the community. The name of the victim who died has not been released yet.