One dead, one injured in Muscle Shoals house fire

The fire inspector said the man who died was initially flown to UAB Medicine's burn unit where he died from his injuries.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 3:17 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2019 3:18 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips, Will Robinson-Smith

A man died and another person was taken to the hospital following an early morning fire in Muscle Shoals.

Muscle Shoals Fire Department said in a statement that they were called out to a house fire on Dearborn Avenue at 12:41 a.m. Saturday morning.

Their crews rescued two people from the house using "Vent Enter Search (VES). 

Both people inside the home were taken to Helen Keller Hospital for initial treatment, but one of them was injured badly enough that he was flown to UAB Medicine. 

Fire officials confirmed to WAAY 31 that the man died from his injuries at the hospital. Officials are withholding releasing the name of the victim until family can be notified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

