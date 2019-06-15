One dead, one injured in Florence wreck

The Florence Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident with injuries on Gresham Road near the intersection of Seville Street. Both drivers were transported to NAMC where one driver succumbed to their injuries. Officials are in the process of notifying the next of kin at this time.
