One dead, one hurt in Limestone County crash

One woman died and another was injured after their vehicle left the roadway and went down a 12-foot embankment into some trees, according to East Limestone Fire Chief Joey Boyd.
The car caught fire and the 24-year-old driver was burned and airlifted to UAB, where she later died. A 19-year-old passenger was also hurt and taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital, said Boyd.
The crash took place about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at Copeland Road and Turner Lane.
