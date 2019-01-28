Clear
One dead, one hurt in Limestone County crash

One woman died and another was injured after their vehicle left the roadway and went down a 12-foot embankment into some trees, according to East Limestone Fire Chief Joey Boyd.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 10:38 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The car caught fire and the 24-year-old driver was burned and airlifted to UAB, where she later died. A 19-year-old passenger was also hurt and taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital, said Boyd.

The crash took place about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at Copeland Road and Turner Lane.

