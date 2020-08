One man is dead and another is injured after crash on Douglass Road off Hwy. 53 in Huntsville.

The vehicles crashed about 6:55 p.m., said Don Webster of HEMSI.

One man was killed and another man was seriously injured in one vehicle, Webster said.

A woman in another vehicle was not injured, he said.

The injured man has been taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.