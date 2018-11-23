Clear

One dead, multiple injured in Alabama mall shooting

A shooting occurred at the Riverchase Galleria on Thursday night in Hoover. The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting.

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 12:58 AM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Multiple people have been injured after a shooting at an Alabama mall during Black Friday shopping.

News outlets report the shooting occurred Thursday night at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover. Police tell Al.com that the suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting.

It is unclear how many other people were injured or what their conditions were.

Hoover is about 10 miles from Birmingham.

