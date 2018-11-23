HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Multiple people have been injured after a shooting at an Alabama mall during Black Friday shopping.
News outlets report the shooting occurred Thursday night at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover. Police tell Al.com that the suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting.
It is unclear how many other people were injured or what their conditions were.
Hoover is about 10 miles from Birmingham.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Related Content
- One dead, multiple injured in Alabama mall shooting
- Multiple stabbings at Mall of America
- 1 dead after Opry Mills Mall shooting, suspect in custody
- Two dead one injured in Tennessee shooting
- Alabama police: one dead in school shooting
- One dead, four injured in shooting near Auburn University
- Police: 1 dead, officer injured following Nashville shooting
- Chicago's Mercy Hospital secured after shooting injures officer; multiple victims reported
- Alabama mall manager fatally shot, 3 in custody
- Woman kicked out of Alabama mall for 'revealing' clothing
Scroll for more content...