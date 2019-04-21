One dead in three-vehicle wreck in Athens

Clear
Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 9:50 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Athens Police said one person died in a three-vehicle wreck on Sunday evening.

Officials said the collision happened on Highway 31 at Moyers Road.

A vehicle fire also occurred as a result of the wreck. Officials expect southbound Highway 31 to be closed for at least a couple hours.

WAAY 31 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story.

