One dead in single vehicle wreck in Morgan County

One person is dead after the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a truck crashed into a tree Saturday night.
The wreck happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Holmes Drake Road and East Lacon Road in the Lacon area.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck. The name of the driver has not been released.
