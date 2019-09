One dead in single car crash in Meridianville

One person is dead after a one-car crash in Madison County, Alabama.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster told WAAY 31 that the driver was the only person in the car. The Labor Day afternoon accident happened at around 4:30 along highway 231/431 near Steger Road in Meridianville.

Webster said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released. No other information is available at this time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the crash.