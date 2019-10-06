One dead after motorcycle catches fire following wreck near Hazel Green

One man is dead after Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) said his motorcyle hit a truck and it caught fire.

HEMSI Chief Operating Officer Dea Calce said they were dispatched at 6:36 p.m. to the intersection of Bobo Section Road and Cornell Road. Fire crews at the scene said that the motorcylist was dead at the scene.

No one on the truck was injured in the wreck.

WAAY 31 has a crew at the scene gathering more information. Updates will be made to this web story with new information.