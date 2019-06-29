One dead in motorcycle wreck in northwestern Limestone County

One man is dead following a motorcycle wreck in northern Limestone County, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.
West told WAAY 31 that only the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.
It happened at 2:55 p.m. on Saturday on Salem Minor Hill Road near the Alabama-Tennessee state line.
The name of the victim is being withheld until his family is notified.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information
