Clear

One dead in motorcycle wreck in northwestern Limestone County

The name of the victim is being held until his family is notified.

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 4:14 PM
Updated: Jun 29, 2019 4:18 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

One man is dead following a motorcycle wreck in northern Limestone County, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

West told WAAY 31 that only the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

It happened at 2:55 p.m. on Saturday on Salem Minor Hill Road near the Alabama-Tennessee state line.

The name of the victim is being withheld until his family is notified. 

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events