One dead in motorcycle wreck in northwestern Limestone County

One man is dead following a motorcycle wreck in northern Limestone County, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

West told WAAY 31 that only the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

It happened at 2:55 p.m. on Saturday on Salem Minor Hill Road near the Alabama-Tennessee state line.

The name of the victim is being withheld until his family is notified.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information