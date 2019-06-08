One dead in crash that shut down I-65 in Falkville

An Illinois man is dead as the result of a three-vehicle wreck on I-65 in Falkville.

The Morgan County Coroner said that they are not yet releasing the name of the man because they officials are working to notify his family. He confirmed the man was in his early 50s.

Falkville Fire and Rescue posted about the wreck on Facebook at 7:20 a.m. to warn drivers that "I-65 Northbound (was) closed for an unknown amount of time" because of the wreck. They said the wreck was cleared at about 10:30 a.m.

The coroner also confirmed that the wife of the man who died was transported to the hospital. Her current condition is not known.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers are investigating the wreck.