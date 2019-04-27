Huntsville police closed down Meridian Street at the intersection with Chase Road because of an fatal accident involving a car and a motorcycle.
WAAY31 is working to confirm who the person is with the Madison County Coroner.
Police are investigating and will update WAAY 31 with more information shortly.
Related Content
- One dead in accident involving motorcycle in Huntsville
- Huntsville Police officer involved in early morning accident
- Train carrying GOP lawmakers involved in accident
- Will Ferrell involved in car accident
- Oneonta man dead after motorcycle wreck on U.S. 231
- Fatal motorcycle wreck near UAH
- 1 dead in early morning Huntsville wreck
- One person dead, investigation underway in Huntsville
- Two people found dead in Huntsville
- Huntsville police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting
Scroll for more content...