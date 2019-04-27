Clear

One dead in accident involving motorcycle in Huntsville

It is unclear if the person who died was riding the motorcycle.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 11:50 PM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2019 12:00 AM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

Huntsville police closed down Meridian Street at the intersection with Chase Road because of an fatal accident involving a car and a motorcycle.

WAAY31 is working to confirm who the person is with the Madison County Coroner.

Police are investigating and will update WAAY 31 with more information shortly.

