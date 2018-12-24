Clear

One dead in Muscle Shoals shooting

So far the victim's name has not been released.

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 9:39 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

One person is dead after a shooting on Gusmus Avenue in Muscle Shoals. According to police the shooting took place at 4 AM on Monday morning. The victim's name has not been released, and police haven't yet said if they've made any arrests. WAAY-31 has a crew on the scene as we continue to gather more information.

