Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

One dead in Dekalb County crash

Troopers are still trying to determine what lead up to the crash.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 3:09 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

A Higdon man died in a crash in Dekalb County on Wednesday afternoon, Alabama State Troopers reported. They identified the victim as 29-year-old Jimmy Morgan. His vehicle left Alabama 117 two miles outside Mentone and struck a tree. Morgan was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the crash. Investigators are still trying to determine why Morgan's vehicle left the road.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Florence
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events