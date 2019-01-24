One dead in Dekalb County crash

A Higdon man died in a crash in Dekalb County on Wednesday afternoon, Alabama State Troopers reported. They identified the victim as 29-year-old Jimmy Morgan. His vehicle left Alabama 117 two miles outside Mentone and struck a tree. Morgan was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the crash. Investigators are still trying to determine why Morgan's vehicle left the road.
