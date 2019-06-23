One dead following wreck, truck fire in Limestone County

A man died after his truck crashed into an embankment early Sunday morning.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Troopers said a man driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was driving along River Mills Road when the driver left the roadway around 12:22 a.m.
Troopers said the truck then caught fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The wreck happened about nine miles west of Athens.
Troopers have not released the identity of the driver and are continuing to investigate the fatal crash.
