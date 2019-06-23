Clear

One dead following wreck, truck fire in Limestone County

Alabama State Troopers have not identified the driver of the vehicle.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 3:22 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A man died after his truck crashed into an embankment early Sunday morning.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Troopers said a man driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was driving along River Mills Road when the driver left the roadway around 12:22 a.m.

Troopers said the truck then caught fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The wreck happened about nine miles west of Athens.

Troopers have not released the identity of the driver and are continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events