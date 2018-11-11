According to The Guntersville Police Department, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one person and injuring the other.
The wreck happened on Saturday, around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 431 and LB Wallace Drive. The vehicles involed were a commerical vehicle and a passanger car.
The names of the parties involed are not being released at the moment.
Related Content
- One dead, another injured in Guntersville car crash
- Car flips over guardrail near Guntersville
- Shoals man injured in Saturday car crash
- Pack of dogs kills Guntersville woman, seriously injures another
- Missing Guntersville pilot found dead in FL wreckage
- Guntersville man finds dead body in woods near his home
- 1 dead, 1 injured after car overturns near Douglas
- Roundabout might help Guntersville traffic
- Vigil held for Guntersville woman
- One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Guntersville
Scroll for more content...