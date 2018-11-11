Clear

One dead, another injured in Guntersville car crash

The crash is still being investigated by the Guntersville Police Department

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 10:36 AM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

According to The Guntersville Police Department, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one person and injuring the other.

The wreck happened on Saturday, around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 431 and LB Wallace Drive. The vehicles involed were a commerical vehicle and a passanger car.

The names of the parties involed are not being released at the moment. 

