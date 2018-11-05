One dead after wreck on University Drive in Huntsville

According to the Huntsville Police Department, a vehicle wrecked around 7p.m. Sunday while pulling out of a shopping center onto University Drive near Waddell Drive.
The passenger in the vehicle that pulled out, 70-year-old Rosemary Norland, was killed. No other information is available about other injuries from the driver of either vehicle. The crash is under investigation
