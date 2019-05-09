One dead after train crash in Limestone County

One person is dead after a train hit a car in Limestone County.
Alabama State Troopers said the crash happened around 7 am Thursday at the crossing on Loughmiller Road. According to officials, the train was heading northbound and hit the car as it attempted to cross the tracks. The driver was killed.
Troopers have not released the victim's identity.
