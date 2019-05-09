Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

One dead after train crash in Limestone County

State Troopers after a train hit a car in Limestone County killing one person.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 9:44 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

One person is dead after a train hit a car in Limestone County.

Alabama State Troopers said the crash happened around 7 am Thursday at the crossing on Loughmiller Road. According to officials, the train was heading northbound and hit the car as it attempted to cross the tracks. The driver was killed.

Troopers have not released the victim's identity.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events