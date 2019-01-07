One person dead after three-car crash in Guntersville

One person is dead and five others injured after a head-on crash on Highway 431 in Guntersville Monday afteroon.

An investigator with Guntersville police told WAAY 31 the accident happened on the north side of Paul Stockton Causeway at around 3:30 in the afternoon. Three cars were involved, one of them a wrong way driver that police say crossed into oncoming traffic.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. One person is hospitalized in critical condition; another treated and released.

Three children were injured. One child was airlifted to Childrens of Alabama hospital in Birmingham in critical condition. Two other children are reported to be in stable condition.

No names have been released. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the wreck. WAAY 31 will be updating this story as new information is released.