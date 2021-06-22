A pedestrian dead after getting hit by a vehicle in Huntsville

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Huntsville early Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Tony McElyea with the Huntsville Police Department says the call came in around 4 AM. Officers responded to Memorial Parkway south of Oakwood Avenue. They say the unidentified male was trying to cross the road. The man was sent to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries. Memorial Parkway was shut down temporarily, but has since reopened. Lieutenant McElyea says no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle.
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 6:25 AM
Updated: Jun 22, 2021 6:32 AM
