8-year-old dead after Sunday morning wreck on I-65

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Troopers say an 8-year-old was ejected from a vehicle during a wreck Sunday morning.
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) warned drivers about a "major crash" at mile marker 343 near the Garrett Road overpass via Twitter around 8:40 a.m. Thee agency said the scene was clear by about 9:45 a.m.
Information at this time is limited. WAAY31 has a crew working to learn more.
