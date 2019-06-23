Clear

8-year-old dead after Sunday morning wreck on I-65

Alabama State Troopers were on I-65 South investigating a crash Sunday morning that killed one.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 2:33 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2019 2:44 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips, Will Robinson-Smith

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Troopers say an 8-year-old was ejected from a vehicle during a wreck Sunday morning.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) warned drivers about a "major crash" at mile marker 343 near the Garrett Road overpass via Twitter around 8:40 a.m. Thee agency said the scene was clear by about 9:45 a.m.

Information at this time is limited. WAAY31 has a crew working to learn more. 

