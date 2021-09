Hwy 72 in Madison from Jeff Rd to Nance Rd is closed right now due to a crash, according to Huntsville Police.

Madison Police say that stretch of Hwy 72 will be closed for several hours.

According to HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster, one male was killed in the crash.

A female, approximately 18, was injured, Webster says.

She was transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Madison Police are investigating the crash.