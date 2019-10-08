One cent sales tax increase could be on the way in Jackson County

A one cent sales tax increase could be on the way to Jackson County.

An extra penny on the dollar for sales tax would mean an extra $6 million a year in revenue in Jackson County. Right now, in Scottsboro, sales tax is 9 cents. In Jackson county, it's 6 cents.

Keith Bynum lives in Stevenson, and he's willing to pay a little more at the register to get roads in his community fixed.

"I need to get them fixed. They're messing cars up," said Bynum.

Commission Chairman Tim Guffey wants the majority of funds from the sales tax increase to go towards road repairs.

"Seventy-five percent roads, 12.5 percent goes to the sheriff's department for more deputies and 12.5 for county buildings, maintenance and upkeep," said Guffey.

At a meeting on Monday night, representatives with the Alabama Legislature proposed a sales tax increase that would be dedicated to specific roads. Roads in need of repairs would be chosen before the sales tax increase is voted on, and those roads would be listed on the ballot.

"As a commission, as a body, we don't have the ability to go, 'This one needs paved, but this one is sliding off the mountain, and this is the one we need to fix,'" said Guffey.

Taxpayers told WAAY 31 they're concerned because the Alabama gas tax just took effect and their pocketbooks are already suffering. Guffey says the revenue from the first year of the gas tax just won't cover all the work that needs to be done.

"That $585,000 is going to do 6.5 miles, and we have, we've got 1,163 roads just in Jackson County," said Guffey.

Guffey said $6 million of work needs to be done to repair these roads damaged from floods in February. The Alabama Legislature will have to approve adding the sales tax increase to the ballot, which could happen sometime next year.