Shoals family among dozens from north Alabama helping in the panhandle

One Shoals family is among the dozens from north Alabama heading to the panhandle to help.

The Thomas family took it upon themselves to raise donations, and the people of the Shoals came out in full force and helped them raise close to $45,000 worth of supplies to bring to the people devastated by Hurricane Michael.

Bill Thomas and his family were in the panhandle as Hurricane Michael ripped through. On their way back to north Alabama, Thomas’s 8-year-old son, Colton, turned to him and said, 'dad we have to help,' and that's exactly what they are doing.

"I don't want those people to suffer," Colton Thomas said. "I told him we need to go help these people. They have no home. They've been hit by a hurricane."

WAAY 31 caught up with the Thomas family about an hour outside of Panama City with a U-Haul and trailer completely loaded down with diapers, wipes, formula, baby food, tents, water and other necessities.

"I've always known our community was a wonderful community," Bill Thomas said. "I've lived there my whole life, but to see the outpouring of love and support that everybody came out."

Thomas said this is just one of many trips the family will be taking to Florida. They will be working with about three churches to deliver the donations.

"It's amazing. We thank them and appreciate them so much. We couldn't do this and wouldn't have power and food without them for sure," Bill Thomas' wife, Kristie, said.