One person hospitalized after South Huntsville shooting

According to HEMSI Spokesperson, Don Webster, A man was transported to Huntsville Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds on Monday morning. It came after an early morning shooting at the Home Depot on South Memorial Parkway. The call came in at 6:25AM. Webster says the victim is in serious, but stable condition.
Posted: May 3, 2021 7:09 AM
Updated: May 3, 2021 7:18 AM
