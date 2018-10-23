HudsonAlpha scientist receives $45,000 grant to study causes of chronic fatigue syndrome

One HudsonAlpha scientist is inching closer to finding the cause of an illness that affects millions of people.

On Tuesday, Dr. Liz Worthey received a $45,000 grant to study the causes of chronic fatigue syndrome, an illness that triggers sleep problems, pain and neurologic issues in people.

Worthey says the illness has been found mostly in women and right now, there is no cure. She believes identifying the cause will lead to a more efficient diagnosis along with new treatments for suffering patients.

"Many of them are unable to leave their house. Many of them are unable to leave their bed. Some of these people are so sick that they can't function in a normal way," Worthey said.

Worthey said her team will be partnering with a team at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She plans to start genetic analysis of patients in a matter of weeks.