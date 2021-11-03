Clear
One Black juror, 11 white to hear trial over Arbery slaying

Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, was chased and killed by three white men in February 2020.

Posted: Nov 3, 2021 7:57 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The judge in the trial of three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery has declined to override decisions in jury selection that left just one Black juror on the final panel of 12.

Prosecutors had asked Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley on Wednesday to reinstate eight Black potential jurors. They argued that defense lawyers struck them from the final jury because of their race.

The U.S. Supreme Court has held that it’s unconstitutional to exclude people from trial juries solely based on race.

Walmsley said he was limited in his ability to change the jury’s racial makeup as defense attorneys gave nonracial reasons for striking potential jurors.

