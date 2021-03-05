On the cusp of another sunny stretch

Right on cue, the clouds rolled in and we got the gray Friday we’d been expecting. There were showers showing up on our Muscle Shoals radar across the state line in Mississippi, but the chance for any rain in North Alabama is pretty low. The air is quite dry, which will help evaporate any rain trying to reach the surface. Although highs made it to the upper 50s Friday afternoon, we’ll dip into the mid to upper 30s tonight.

For Saturday, aside from a few lingering clouds in the morning we’ll be back to our trend of sunny, quiet weather. Highs make it to the mid to upper 50s again, then a warming trend starts Sunday into the beginning of next week. Rain chances remain minimal for the next several days, too.