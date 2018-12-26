On flooding anniversary, many worry about possible repeat in Limestone Co.

As we brace for a round of potential flooding in North Alabama, some Limestone County residents are thinking back to three years ago.

Wednesday marks the anniversary of flooding that washed out Limetone County roads and bridges in 2015.

WAAY 31 spoke with the affected community--many of whom are concerned about a potential repeat.

“We moved from Huntsville in third grade and I love it.”

One woman WAAY 31 talked with has lived off of Shaw Road for most of her life and says she travels it every day.

“I have to go that way to pick up my kids from school.”

So, she remembers when the well-traveled road flooded and collapsed back in 2015. She said calling it an inconvenience would be an understatement.

“We would get stuck and we weren’t able to leave," she said.

Not to mention, traffic had to be detoured through her neighborhood.

“We can’t really let the kids out to play in the neighborhood or ride bikes when that happens because there’s a lot of traffic right there," she said.

And her neighborhood wasn’t the only one affected. The bridge on Old Highway 20, near the new Mazda-Toyota site was also washed out, and there was more flooding in East Limestone.

“I’m over the rain. I would not like to see any rain, but it is what it is.”

Many residents hope this week's rains won't be as punishing as they were three years ago, and several hope improvements made to Shaw Road after the flooding will hold up.

“I hope they’ve really fixed it this time and it’s done and over with, but if not, hey, we’ll just keep on going.”

The county commissioner for the district told us it took crews about a hundred days to make repairs to Shaw Road after the 2015 flooding. He said he hopes the washed out bridge on Old Highway 20 will be replaced by Halloween.