AL Department of Public Health: How to prevent mold in storm-damaged buildings

The Alabama Department of Public Health is warning the public to take precautionary measures as storm-damaged homes and buildings are repaired following the recent floods.

The department says the recent flooding creates an opportunity for molds to grow, and measures can be taken to avoid indoor air quality problems.

"Molds are mainly a health hazard to that part of the population that is allergic to them,” Steven McDaniel, Bureau of Environmental Services, said in a statement release Monday. "Proper cleanup of molds decreases the amount available to cause symptoms."

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, most molds don't cause infections, but some are a health risk to people with immune problems like HIV infection, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and people who have received organ transplants. People with asthma, allergies or other breathing conditions can also be more sensitive to mold, the department says.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the following measures can be taken to protect against the health risks associated with mold:

* Remove standing water from your home, office or business.

* Remove wet materials such as carpets, pads, insulation, wallboard, pillows and mattresses. If mold growth has already occurred, carefully remove the moldy material.

* Use personal protective equipment when cleaning or removing mold.

* Do not use a respirator if you have heart disease or chronic lung disease such as asthma or emphysema. Due to an inability to wear protective equipment, persons with these conditions should avoid mold cleanup.

* While cleaning up, take breaks in a well-ventilated area. Individuals with known mold allergies or asthma should not clean or remove moldy materials.

* Do not mix bleach with anything except water. Mixing bleach with other liquids could produce hazardous gases from a chemical reaction. Read and follow label instructions carefully. Open windows and doors to provide plenty of fresh air.

