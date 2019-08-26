Clear

Oldest baptist church in Madison expands due to growing city

WAAY 31 took a tour and saw the new changes on Sunday.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 7:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

The oldest church in the city of Madison has wrapped up a $3.6 million building project.

One of the biggest changes is the new fellowship hall. Members of the community came together inside the new fellowship hall during an open house on Sunday, and finally got to see the end result to a project that took about three years to complete.

The director of the building project says the expansion was needed because of all of the growth happening in and around Madison. He said it was a good problem to have, but new worshipers began to make the church a little crowded. 

"We are within the historic district of Madison, so there was only a few things we can do and one of them was to build a fellowship hall and renovate our old fellowship hall and add classrooms there, so we would have more space for our kids and the new adults that were coming to our church," John Hamilton, the director of the project, said.

Hamilton said the new fellowship hall will serve as a multipurpose room the community can use for not only worship services, but also for non-religious meetings.

