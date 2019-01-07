Clear

Old Navy, restaurants, more open in Florence this month

Florence, AL at night

Pet, computer, fitness stores coming, too

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 4:29 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Rachel Mansell of the city of Florence sent this information in a press release Monday:

Florence Mayor Steve Holt is pleased to announce that four new brick-and mortar businesses received their business license during December 2018.

The business list includes a regional hospital, computer programmer, a pet supply store, and a fitness program.

“Florence’s commitment to business is a foundational value, and we are thrilled that businesses chose the city of Florence to locate,” said Mayor Steve Holt in a press release.

Florence’s new businesses and their locations for the month of December are:

* North Alabama Medical Center, 1701 Veterans Dr.
* Rock Steady Boxing (inside Basement Gym), 115 N. Court St.
* Model Citizen Pet, 250 S. Poplar St.
* Darwin Anderson, 220 W. Tennessee St.

Businesses scheduled to open in January 2019 are:

* Princess Cut Fitness, Jan. 2

* Ichiban Japanese Restaurant, Jan. 7

* Old Navy, Jan. 19

* Taco Garage, Week of Jan. 28

