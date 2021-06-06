Old Madison Pike bridge getting new look and causing issues for residents nearby

A city project four years in the making is still not finished and it's causing some issues for some people nearby.

Research Park Boulevard between Highway 72 and Old Madison Pike has been getting a facelift.

Starting Sunday, crews began demolishing the southern half of the Madison Pike Bridge.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction every night until Thursday.

But this demolition is just one part of an entire project, with a completion date set for the end of this year.

WAAY-31 spoke with people who live and work nearby the construction, including Dawson Shumate.

"If I want to go to Bridge Street, it's no longer a 2-minute drive. It's a 12-minute drive because I either have to sit through the interstate or hit research and circle all the way around," Dawson Shumate said.

Shumate works right across from the bridge on Old Madison Pike at Venice Pizza. He said not only does the construction annoy him, but it has taken a toll on the business.

"It's caused a little of unsettlement of the community and people around this area," he said.

The bridge is a part of a larger installment and in the end, the city wants to create 10-foot-wide multi-use paths and additional lanes.

Shumate said he understands it is needed and is excited to see the end results.

"Good things come with time so hopefully everything gets better after this and we won't have to deal with anything like this," he said.

The construction is supposed to be finished by the end of this year and the new lanes will also be complete with brand new lighting.

Drivers should expect traffic delays on the road between 8:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. this week.