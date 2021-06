Demolition of the southern half of the Madison Pike bridge at Research Park Boulevard will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting.

Crews will be working until 5:30 a.m. The work will continue through June 10.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction daily between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Drivers also may experience periodic lane closures and traffic delays. Use caution in the area.