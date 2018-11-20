Old Hwy 20 bridge to be replaced in Limestone Co.

A bridge that flooded on Christmas Day in 2015 may soon be replaced.

That bridge is on Old Highway 20, near the Mazda-Toyota site in Limestone County.

WAAY 31 learned more about the plans for a new bridge and what people nearby think about it.

“I’m excited to see it. That’s my route to get back to the old home place down here," said Glenn Lang. "I’ve lived down the road here for years and was born and raised down here.”

Lang travels on Old Highway 20 often and says he’s happy to hear a bridge that’s been out of commission for several years will finally be replaced.

And he’s not the only one excited about the news.

“I’m going to like it being brand new and safer," said Eddie Fernandez. "That’s the main goal for me—I just want it to be safe for everybody.”

The Limestone County Commission approved a construction agreement with the state to build the new bridge, which the commissioner for the district says will be twice the size of the old one. That's something those living nearby say they’re glad to hear since the road will see more traffic once the Mazda-Toyota plant is finished.

“As far as the traffic and stuff, it’s going to get busier with that being there and the surrounding neighborhoods," Fernandez said.

“We’re going to see a lot of houses built here. We’re going to see cotton fields disappear," Lang added. "This will be a populated area in the next 30, 40, 50 years.”

The commissioner for the district said the construction on the bridge was delayed because of funding and a potential threat to some endangered snails living nearby.

“As long as we don’t harm the environment, and we can work around it, I’d just go for it," said Fernandez. "There’s no reason to say, ‘No, we can’t build the bridge because of the snails.’”

Commissioner Jason Black said, the good news is, they’ve found a way to build the bridge without disturbing the snail’s habitat. Several folks said they're happy to hear that.

“I’m just glad it’s going to get done," Fernandez said. "I’ll be glad to go over it again.”

Commissioner Black tells WAAY 31 he hopes to see the project done by Halloween of 2019.

He says they’ll offer an incentive to those bidding for the project to make sure that that’s done.

According to Commissioner Black, about 80% of the estimated $2.6 million bridge will be paid for with federal money. The rest will be paid for by the Alabama Department of Transportation, the City of Huntsville, and Limestone County.