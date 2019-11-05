Old Highway 431 bridge repair back on track after environmental concerns

A rare species of mussel has caught the eye of environmentalists as a big project starts in Madison County.

Crews will repair bridges along old Highway 431 in Hampton Cove. The mussels will have to be moved before the $11 million project can begin.

"Those bridges are older than me and you put together those bridges are over 100 years old," said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

For nearly two decades Pete Wortendyke has lived in Hampton Cove. He drives Old Highway 431 at least 3 times a week to take his dog to the park, and says he's ready for the county to start repairing the bridges.

"Coming the other way it can be pretty dangerous, especially this bridge right here," said Wortendyke.

He wants the project to be done right, so he says it's OK with him if there are environmental delays.

"But I do want them to move ahead and finish the job," said Wortendyke.

Strong says the slabside pearly mussel was living in the water near a bridge. The engineering office said only one mussel was found. Drivers we talked said their main concern wasn't the mussel at all, but it was the timing of the project.

Once the work begins, it could take up to two years. The engineer working on the project told WAAY31 the project should start in January 2020. He also says the bridges will be converted to 2 lanes with bike paths.