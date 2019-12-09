Okoro selected SEC Freshman of the Week

Auburn forward Isaac Okoro has been chosen as the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

It is Okoro’s second weekly honor as the conference’s top freshman. He is the fourth freshman in program history to earn the weekly recognition twice in a season, joining Jared Harper (2016-17), Aaron Swinson (1991-92) and Wesley Person (1990-91).

Okoro had career-highs with 18 points and nine rebounds in Auburn’s 81-78 overtime win against Furman. He also added three assists and a block in 43 minutes of action.

The Powder Springs, Ga. native came up clutch when the Tigers needed him most as he scored a team-high six points in overtime, including 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.

Okoro and Auburn produced a 14-point comeback in the second half, the Tigers’ largest come-from-behind victory since defeating Georgia after trailing by 16 in 2018.

Okoro has scored in double figures in seven of eight games to open the season and is averaging 13.8 points per game while shooting 60 percent from the floor.

Auburn has won its first eight games to open the season for the first time under head coach Bruce Pearl and the first time since the 1998-99 season. It is just the sixth 8-0 start to a season in program history and the second since 1963. The Tigers are one of only eight remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball.

Auburn returns to the hardwood Saturday, Dec. 14 for the Mike Slive Invitational against Saint Louis. Tipoff at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. is set for 3 p.m. CT on the Auburn Sports Network and ESPN2.