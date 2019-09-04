Clear

Ohio man charged with bringing heroin into Madison County

Michael Richard Tion Robinson

An Ohio man is charged with bringing heroin into Madison County.

The Huntsville Police Department reports that 38-year-old Michael Richard Tion Robinson was arrested by the Madison/Morgan County STAC team for trafficking in heroin after he transported more than 5 ounces of heroin into Madison County.

Robinson is a resident of Pickerington, Ohio.

He was arrested on Aug. 24 and held on a $500,000 bond.

