Ohio man charged with bringing heroin into Madison County

An Ohio man is charged with bringing heroin into Madison County.

The Huntsville Police Department reports that 38-year-old Michael Richard Tion Robinson was arrested by the Madison/Morgan County STAC team for trafficking in heroin after he transported more than 5 ounces of heroin into Madison County.

Robinson is a resident of Pickerington, Ohio.

He was arrested on Aug. 24 and held on a $500,000 bond.