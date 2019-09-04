An Ohio man is charged with bringing heroin into Madison County.
The Huntsville Police Department reports that 38-year-old Michael Richard Tion Robinson was arrested by the Madison/Morgan County STAC team for trafficking in heroin after he transported more than 5 ounces of heroin into Madison County.
Robinson is a resident of Pickerington, Ohio.
He was arrested on Aug. 24 and held on a $500,000 bond.
Related Content
- Ohio man charged with bringing heroin into Madison County
- Florence men facing felony meth, heroin charges
- Decatur women charged with heroin trafficking
- Albertville man faces federal heroin and gun charges
- Huntsville police charge Detroit man with heroin trafficking
- End Heroin HSV Walk
- Neighbor reacts to Madison County man charged with rape, incest
- Madison County authorities charge man with child sex abuse
- Madison County man is in jail on a manslaughter charge
- Madison County sheriff charges man with child sexual abuse
Scroll for more content...