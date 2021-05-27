Ohio man arrested and freed on bond in Huntsville for his part in US Capitol riots

An Ohio man who took part in the Jan. 6 US Capitol Riot is free on bond after his arrest in Huntsville.

38-year-old Kenneth Joseph Thomas calls himself the leader of the MAGA Caravan.

Kenneth Joseph Thomas (Image from Department of Justice court document)

Court records show that Thomas documented his time at the US Capitol through a series of YouTube videos posted on his personal page. You can see Thomas recording it all on his cellphone.

In bodycam video captured by the Metropolitan Police Department, Thomas is heard yelling, ‘hold the line.” Thomas also struck police officers multiple times.

The Department of Justice said during interviews with law enforcement officers, Thomas was “one of the first to come in and start pushing officers in line.”

Bodycam video first shows Thomas under risers set up for the inauguration. He’s then seen going towards the officers, shouting “let us in our house.”

WAAY 31 is still trying to determine where and why Thomas was in Huntsville at the time of his arrest.

Thomas has several federal offenses against him. One of his charges is engaging in physical violence on Capitol grounds.