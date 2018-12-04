Ohio State coach Urban Meyer retiring

Clear
Ohio State says coach Urban Meyer will retire after Rose Bowl.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 7:10 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State says coach Urban Meyer will retire after Rose Bowl. Right now, the University has not said why Meyer is retiring, but there will be a press conference this afternoon. 

