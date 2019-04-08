‘Oh boy, I’ve been hit again:’ Marshall County man takes storm damage in stride

The last few days have been difficult ones for Joe Boyd.

First, his Auburn Tigers went down in the Final Four on Saturday.

Then on Monday the 89-year-old's home was damaged in the storm that produced a tornado in Marshall County.

“Maybe it’s like with Auburn basketball. My luck. My luck ran out,” said Boyd, who celebrates his 90th birthday later this week.

Boyd’s house was one of many along Jordan Lane in Guntersville to suffer damage.

He was coming back from breakfast Monday morning when he saw what happened.

“I saw the lights of the cars, police cars, and I said I don’t believe their moving. Oh boy, I’ve been hit again," Boyd said.

His house suffered damage during a 2011 tornado outbreak.

But Boyd, a Korean War veteran, said he’s seen lives lost and true damage so, to him, a damaged roof and destroyed barn are nothing.

"This is just a minor thing that happened, and one of the increments of life that we have to go through," Boyd said.