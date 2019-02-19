Clear
Jackson County officials make flood preparations

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the storm.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 7:39 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 8:45 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

Some areas in Jackson County are currently experiencing flooding, and emergency agencies working to prepare for the worst.

Officials say people should not ignore the fact that this could be very dangerous storm.

"It's not like a snow event or even bad weather as far as tornadoes are concerned," Jackson County EMA Director Felix Jackson said.

Roads around Scottsboro are already seeing minor flooding, and the heaviest rain hasn't arrived yet. Felix Jackson says the public needs to know when it's time to move to higher ground.

"We know it's coming, but people don't seem to take it as seriously as any other weather event," he said.

One woman said she fears for peoples' safety and pleads for drivers to not go through standing water on the street.

"Be cautious. It's dangerous ... so just be safe. Don't try to travel through it," Christina Wilks, who works in Scottsboro, said.

In 2015, Highlands Medical Center experienced so many problems, they almost had to sandbag the emergency room. The facility is a top priority for the county, but administrators say they've since installed a new pipe and drain system, which should keep these problems from happening.

Jackson County Commissioner Tim Guffey says this weather system could be worse.

"I don't think we have seen this much water fall in the last 50 years, much less since 2015," he said.

Officials with the county's Emergency Management Agency say they have about 1,000 sandbags ready to go, if needed, to block some water from overflowing.

Guffey said anyone who lives in a low-land area should be thinking of ways to evacuate if the storm gets worse.

