Victim transported to hospital after two-vehicle wreck on Sparkman Drive

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, emergency officials responded to a two-vehicle wreck on Sparkman Drive Monday around 8:40 a.m.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue, HEMSI, Huntsville rescue squad and Huntsville Police all responded. One driver was trapped inside one of the cars and one car was leaking gas so hazmat was called. Don Webster with HEMSI said the person entrapped was transported to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Webster also said officials are looking at a person with a "priority 3" leg injury, but it's unknown if they will transport this person to the hospital.
