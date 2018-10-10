Officials release name of Huntsville murder victim found near Woodville

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office released the identity of the Huntsville man who was murdered in Jackson County.

The body of David Christen Lorenzo Rivamonte was found on Road 86 near Woodville on September 14. A sergeant with the Huntsville Police Department said the 30-year-old man was reported missing on September 8.

Brandon Berry is charged with Rivamonte's murder. He is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a $225,000 bond.