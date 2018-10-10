Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Officials release name of Huntsville murder victim found near Woodville

The body of David Christen Lorenzo Rivamonte was found on Road 86 near Woodville on September 14.

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 10:47 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office released the identity of the Huntsville man who was murdered in Jackson County. 

The body of David Christen Lorenzo Rivamonte was found on Road 86 near Woodville on September 14. A sergeant with the Huntsville Police Department said the 30-year-old man was reported missing on September 8. 

Brandon Berry is charged with Rivamonte's murder. He is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a $225,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events