Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Officials on the scene of a standoff at County Road 1 in Jackson County Full Story

Officials on the scene of a standoff at County Road 1 in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of an active standoff at County Road 1 in Paint Rock.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of an active standoff at County Road 1 in Paint Rock.

WAAY 31 is working to get more details confirmed and will update this story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events