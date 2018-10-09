Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Officials on scene at hit-and-run in Toney Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Officials on scene at hit-and-run in Toney

Courtesy of Limestone County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Limestone County Sheriff's Office

A woman was run over by a vehicle at a trailer park on Jennings Chapel Road in Toney.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 2:52 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 3:34 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A woman has been taken to Huntsville Hospital after being run over by a vehicle at a trailer park on Jennings Chapel Road in Toney.

Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the suspect left the scene in a blue dodge minivan. Deputies, East Limestone Fire Department and EMS all responded to the scene.


Courtesy of Limestone County Sheriff's Office

WAAY 31 will update as more information is released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events