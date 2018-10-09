Officials on scene at hit-and-run in Toney

A woman has been taken to Huntsville Hospital after being run over by a vehicle at a trailer park on Jennings Chapel Road in Toney.

Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the suspect left the scene in a blue dodge minivan. Deputies, East Limestone Fire Department and EMS all responded to the scene.



Courtesy of Limestone County Sheriff's Office

