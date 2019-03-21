Officials locate Jeep Koy Spears disappeared in

The Jeep that Koy Spears was in when he disappeared has been located.

Gary Buchanan, Alabama State Trooper spokesman, said a trail crew from Alabama State Parks made the discovery earlier Thursday.

Koy’s body was found in South Sauty Creek in Buck's Pocket State Park earlier this month.

Koy, 18, has been missing since Feb. 22 in Buck’s Pocket State Park after the Jeep he and two friends were in was washed away in strong waters in Matheny’s Creek during severe weather. The two friends were found alive.

The search for Koy began immediately but had to be suspended several times due to dangerous weather conditions.

Buchanan said a wrecker will be used to assist with the Jeep’s removal.