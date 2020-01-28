Officials investigating house fire on Oakwood Road in Huntsville

A house fire Tuesday afternoon on Oakwood Road is under investigation.
No one was hurt, and the fire was confined to one room. There was no one inside at the time of the fire.
Officials are investigating the cause.
