Officials investigating fire in Huntsville motel

A room in a local motel caught on fire early Friday morning. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 5:16 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Officials are investigating how a fire started at a motel in Huntsville. It happened at the Haven Inn motel around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

According to officials, the man staying in the room was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No one else was injured. One of the people staying next door said he is thankful to be alive.

"A few minutes more or even less than that...It could have came through the wall and when it gets that hot, it's going to keep moving and spreading as quick as it can. So, we are just lucky they showed up when they did," said hotel tenant, Quin Cosgrove.

The manager at the motel says something like this hasn't happened in at least ten years.

